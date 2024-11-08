Check out the full list of all of Sarkodie’s released Albums released since 2010

Sarkodie, one of Ghana’s most recognized musicians, has had a legendary career spanning more than a decade.

The Tema-based rapper is known for his distinct blend of hip-hop, hiplife, and rap. He has released several albums that have dominated the Ghanaian music scene and received international acclaim.

We take a look at the list of Sarkodie’s albums since he burst onto the music scene:

Maakye – 2010

Maakye Album Cover

Sarkodie’s debut studio album, Makye, established him as a big player in the Ghanaian music scene.

The album, which collaborates with renowned musicians such as Mugeez and Kwaw Kese, combines aspects of hiplife, rap, and hip-hop.

It was a commercial hit, putting Sarkodie at the forefront of African music.

Take a listen to some hit songs from the album.

Rapperholic – 2012

Rapperholic Album Cover

Rapperholic established Sarkodie’s reputation as one of Africa’s top rappers.

The album, which features artists such as Mugeez, Sway, and others, combines highlife, rap, and African rhythms, displaying Sarkodie’s versatility.

It features hits that have appealed to both domestic and international audiences.

Take a listen to some songs from the album:

Sarkology – 2014

Sarkology Album Cover

Sarkology combines rap and Afrobeat influences.

The album includes some of Sarkodie’s most popular songs from the time, including “Adonai,” which became an anthem throughout Ghana and abroad.

The album’s themes depict his life, survival, and experiences in the music business.

Mary – 2015

Mary Album Cover

Mary which is the artiste’s live album was dedicated to his Grandmother who had always wanted him to record live songs before her death in 2012.

Sarkodie, the executive producer of his project, recruited artist Akwaboah to produce and write the album.

Mary contains vocals by Akwaboah, Efya, Mugeez, Obrafour, and Chase. The album differs from Sarkodie’s previous albums in that it mostly uses live instrumentation and prominently incorporates aspects of highlife music.

Highest – 2017

Highest Album Cover

Highest constituted another turning moment in Sarkodie’s career, demonstrating his ability to combine numerous African genres with hip-hop.

The album combines rap rhymes and melodic songs, with notable guest performances from Nigerian musician Runtown.

Highest was warmly received, cementing Sarkodie’s status as a renowned African rapper.

Take a listen to some songs from the album:

Black Love – 2019

Black Love Album Cover

Black Love is a highly anticipated album that explores Sarkodie’s emotional and amorous sides.

It combines Afrobeat, highlife, and rap, with contributions from renowned African and international singers such as Rudeboy (of P-Square), Mr Eazi, and others.

The album was widely praised for its diversity and wonderful musicality.

No Pressure – 2021

No pressure Album cover

No Pressure was a highly anticipated album in 2021, marking a new phase in Sarkodie’s career.

The album features a mix of Afrobeat, hip-hop, and dancehall, with collaborations from Nigerian artists like Oxlade and Ghana’s own Kwesi Arthur.

The album’s themes range from love and happiness to socio-political issues.