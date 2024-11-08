Check out the full list of all of Stonebwoy’s released Albums released since 2012

Stonebwoy, one of the most prominent figures in African reggae and dancehall, has made his own route in the global music industry.

Stonebwoy’s CDs represent his musical journey and progress, with forceful performances, socially conscious lyrics, and a distinctive blend of reggae, dancehall, and Afrobeat.

Below is a collection of his significant studio albums, each of which demonstrates his flexibility and dedication to pushing the boundaries of African music.

Grade 1 – 2012

Stonebwoy Grade 1

Stonebwoy Burniton surprisingly came onto the music after his featuring on some big songs from other top artists at that time.

He decided to feed his fans with his first Album titled Grade 1 and this album had some of his classics including Onumade which he featured Tinny, Rat Race, Climax featuring Samini, Ghetto featuring Irene Logan, Push It featuring Kaakie and other songs.

Necessary Evil – 2013

-- AD --

Stonebwoy Necessary Evil Album Cover

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy after bursting on the music scene dropped this album titled Necessary Evil which had over 20 songs on its tracklist.

The album had some of his hit songs including Baafira, Not Again, Run Go, Gbedegbede amongst others.

Stonebwoy’s first album was recorded under the High-Grade Family label.

Livingstone – 2015

The Bhim Nation President who had gotten fans for himself after the release of his first album followed up with Livingstone which also happened to be his first name.

It was on this album that he mentioned the name of his wife for the first time after he recorded a song about her but many people thought it was just a normal song and they jammed to it.

Lousia, Talk to Me feat. Kranium, and Go Higher are some of the songs on the album.

Epistle of Mama – 2017

Stonebwoy Epistles of Mama

Following the death of his mother, Stonebwoy dedicated this album to her memory. This album also had a total of 22 songs.

Stonebwoy surprises fans and music lovers with some features on the EOM Album. He enlisted International Raggae acts like Agent Sasco (Jamaica), Sean Paul (Jamaica), Kabaka Pyramid (Jamaica) and more. Not forgetting his roots, he also joined forces with a couple of Ghana’s top Acts like Sarkodie, Mugeez, Edem, Joey B and more.

Anloga Junction – 2020

Anloga Junction

The 15-track album featured top African artists with the likes of Diamond Platnumz, Nasty C, Zlatan, Kojo Antwi and more.

Explaining the reason for his album name, he mentioned that it talks about his roots in the Volta Region.

Anloga Junction had some hit songs including Le Gba Gbe, Nominate which featured American singer Keri Hilson, Ever Lasting and other songs.

5th Dimension – 2023

5th Dimension

Ghanaian Afropop superstar, Stonebwoy released his highly Anticipated Project Called “5th Dimension” Album.

5th Dimension album has a 17-track body of work that features Davido, Tiwa Savage, Oxlade, DJ Maphorisa, Angelique Kidjo and more.

Up and Running – 2024

Up and Running Album

Throughout its well-crafted 13 songs, Stonebwoy delivers on the ambitious road he set out on.

Quite literally, UP & RUNNIN6 embodies the inter-continental presence of Black music, filtered through the distinct inclinations of Stonebwoy’s creative mind.