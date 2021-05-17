type here...
By Qwame Benedict
Slay queen birthday
A slay queen on social media who is bracing herself up to celebrate her upcoming birthday has shared a list of items she wishes to get to make her day a memorable one.

The lady who has been identified on social media as @__hypthshawry in her post on social media revealed that her birthday falls on May 27th and the day would be complete and fulfilled if she is able to get every item on her wishlist.

Her wishlist has sixteen (16) items and she is asking her family and friends to make her wish to come to pass on that day.

See the full items on her wishlist.

  • A plot of land in Gwarinpa, katampe, maitama or Asokoro.
  • Brand new white Lexus
  • Weaves; Bouncy, wavy, Bone straight.
  • iPhone 12pro white color
  • Bags from @queenfashionhub IG
  • Skincare set from @hapsbeauty on ig or any good skincare vendor
  • Shoes: low heels preferably
  • Kitchen/cooking utensils
  • Asewo dresses from @silverjoyfashion on ig
  • A session with @kwinbees_beauty Twitter
  • PATRONIZE ME
  • Ankara wrappers
  • A pistol, taser, pepper spray
  • Perfumes from @anita @everdiva scent, @nikkyperfume @Abujaperfumeplug
  • Cash gifts
  • Prayers

See screenshot below;

I guess she has to come from a very rich family or having rich friends to see her wish come to pass.

Source:Ghpage

