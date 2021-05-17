- Advertisement -

A slay queen on social media who is bracing herself up to celebrate her upcoming birthday has shared a list of items she wishes to get to make her day a memorable one.

The lady who has been identified on social media as @__hypthshawry in her post on social media revealed that her birthday falls on May 27th and the day would be complete and fulfilled if she is able to get every item on her wishlist.

Her wishlist has sixteen (16) items and she is asking her family and friends to make her wish to come to pass on that day.

See the full items on her wishlist.

A plot of land in Gwarinpa, katampe, maitama or Asokoro.

Brand new white Lexus

Weaves; Bouncy, wavy, Bone straight.

iPhone 12pro white color

Bags from @queenfashionhub IG

Skincare set from @hapsbeauty on ig or any good skincare vendor

Shoes: low heels preferably

Kitchen/cooking utensils

Asewo dresses from @silverjoyfashion on ig

A session with @kwinbees_beauty Twitter

PATRONIZE ME

Ankara wrappers

A pistol, taser, pepper spray

Perfumes from @anita @everdiva scent, @nikkyperfume @Abujaperfumeplug

Cash gifts

Prayers

See screenshot below;

Birthday-wishlist

I guess she has to come from a very rich family or having rich friends to see her wish come to pass.