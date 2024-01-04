Check out these 5 stunning photos of Chef Faila set to break cook-a-thon Guinness World Record

- Advertisement -

As of the publication of this article, Chef Faila Abdul Razak had cooked for over 70 hours nonstop and still going hard to break Alan Fisher’s impressive 119 hours and 57 minutes.

This culinary feat is currently underway at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, in the Northern Region.

In response to this extraordinary endeavour, the local digital space has become a hub of excitement, as Ghanaians actively cheer on and rally behind Chef Failatu in her quest to make culinary history.

Joining the well-wishers, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia extended his support to Chef Failatu’s cooking attempt by gifting her 30,000 cedis.

Check out these 5 stunning photos of Chef Faila who’s now a national heroine.

