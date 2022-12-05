Check out these 7 hot pictures of sexy Abiba Locks, lady Langabel claims is the bad luck behind the Blackstars

- Advertisement -

For the past 24 hours now, Blackstars’ official hairstylist simply known as Abiba Locks has been trending on social media following Langabel’s claims that she’s the bad luck behind the Blackstars.

Speaking in a now-viral video, Langabel firmly stated that a lady named Abiba who visited the Black Stars hotel to work on the players’ hairstyles contributed to the team’s defeat to Uruguay in their last group match.

Elaborating on his allegation of perceived bad luck associated with the hairstylist, Langabel said Ghana has always lost in major tournaments anytime “the lady comes around”.

In a video making the rounds, he also alleged that she enjoys the luxury of lodging overnight in the player’s hotel for reasons yet known.

Langabel said he was compelled to question the Black Stars team manager why the said lady was allowed again at the hotel in Qatar a day before the clash with Uruguay.

“I have been with the Black Stars for a very long time so I know what’s happening with the team. There’s this lady who mostly visits the players at the team hotel to work on their hairstyles.

“Anytime this lady called Abiba visits the players to work on their hairstyles at the team hotel she’ll be there from evening till the next morning and I’m surprised.

Abiba has come out to dismiss Langabel’s terrible allegations against her and wished him all the best in life for making her popular.

Below are some beautiful pictures of Abiba Locks who until Langebale’s claims, was not known by many Ghanaians.

