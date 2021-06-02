- Advertisement -

Yesterday, 1st June 2021, marked the 32nd birthday celebration of Ghanaian actress and video vixen Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo.

Akuapem Poloo’s manager and some of her friends decided to organise a surprise birthday party for her to mark her birthday.

The party which took place at East Legon in Accra had several celebrities gracing the occasion.

Angel FM presenter Ohemaa Woyeje, Osebo the Zaara Man, Nana Tornado, Peter Ritchie, Kobi Rana, Frank Nero and other personalities were present to celebrate with Akuapem Poloo.

The mother of one who was not aware of the celebration was full of smiles and shed tears of joy when she arrived at the venue.

Akuapem Poloo who was surprised expressed her heartfelt appreciation to everyone who graced the occasion and supported her.

Watch the video below;

Rosemond Brown has had a very rough year following her 90-day jail term for taking an indecent picture with her son and sharing it on social media.

She was later granted bail after her lawyers appealed the judgement on basis that she is a first and young offender, her show of remorse, her guilty plea and the welfare of her son.