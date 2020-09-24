- Advertisement -

Actress and film maker Tracey Boakye is once again back on social media to warn people who are cyber bullying her on almost all her posts on her page.

Tracey Boakye some weeks ago was in the news for her infamous ‘Papa No’ saga which opened pandora’s box in the country were a lot of secrets came out.

After her comments, a lot of people started to bash her saying she deceived them that all her properties was acquired through her hardwork and her zeal to be successful when the truth was she was been sponsored by ‘Papa No’.

Its been weeks, since the incident but still some social media users keep attacking under almost every post she shares on social media.

Well, we believe Tracey has gotten enough of the social media trolls and has this message for them.

According to Tracey, people who come to her page should first check their BP because she is not ready to loose to high blood pressure otherwise she won’t get anyone to monitor her activity anymore.

She posted: “Check your BP before coming on my page oo ???, I don’t wanna loose u, cos I won’t have anyone to monitor me when you’re gone ?. Get some 2ghs bundle and hate on someone u can never be like ??. Good evening ?”

See screenshot below:

Ghanaians are still trying very hard to find out who is the ‘Papa No’ she was referring to during her fight with songstress Mzbel.

Though some people are of the huge believe that the man is no other than the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama but she has denied.