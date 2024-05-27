type here...
Cheddar is allowing the media to play with him- Shatta Wale

By Musah Abdul

Ghanaian dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale believes that presidential candidate and business mogul, Cheddar is not doing certain things right.

Speaking in a recent interview sighted by Ghpage.com, the dancehall musician claimed Cheddar is allowing the media to use him, instead of him using them.

Shatta believes that as a candidate who wants to canvass for votes, Cheddar should not have allowed himself to become a “fool” during interviews.

According to him, before Cheddar would go for an interview, he should have communication with the presenters, so that he could let them know which questions to ask and which not to ask.

Meanwhile, the dancehall musician also suggested to the “man behind the mask” that, instead of hanging his success around media houses, he should build a better brand for himself.

Shatta Wale believes that things would become better for the business tycoon if he does not solely rely on the media.

Source:Ghpage

