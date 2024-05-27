I want Cheddar to become the president of Ghana- Kwame Nkrumah speaks through man of God

A South African based Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Ernest Williams Nelson has made a shocking disclosure on who is to become the next president of Ghana.

Plans are far advanced towards the 2024 general election, as a result, God has started speaking through numerous men and women of God on who fits to become the next president of the country.

The politicians, whilst others are doing provocative campaigns, others are also on the ground, moving from one radio and television stations to make their plans known, so that if possible, they could canvass for votes and be given the nod.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer for the Author Salvation church, Prophet Ernest claims God has revealed to him who fits to become the next president of Ghana.

Speaking in a self recorded video that is currently flying across social media platforms and sighted by Ghpage.com, the man of God said “The lord showed me a vision about the country Ghana. In the vision, I saw a hand holding the staff. Which is, the coat of the staff they give whenever they put on a new president. A hand was holding it and was saying that I am looking for Nana Kwame Bediako”.

He went on to add that after proving nonchalant and reluctant about the vision he had first, he had a different vision.

The man of God claims in the second vision, he saw the late and first president of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah also telling him that he wants Cheddar to become the next president of Ghana.