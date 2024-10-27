Cheddar Will Not See Otumfour Again, Unless On Television- Cheddar Dragged After Meeting Dormaahene

Cheddar, aka “The man behind the mask” has faced the wrath of some Ashantis following his meeting with Dormaahene.

To anyone at sea, the presidential candidate on the ticket of the New Force as part of his plans to canvass for votes met Dormaahene and some of his chiefs.

In a video that flew across social media platforms, Cheddar was heard saying that should he become the president of Ghana, he will ensure that he does his best possible to unite Otumfour Osei Tutu and the Asantehene.

He told Dormaahene that should he fail to unite him and the Asantehene, his head should be used as a sacrifice just like Okomfo Anokye.

Even though the response by Dormaahene is not yet available on the internet, social media users, obviously the Ashantis have dragged Cheddar to a meeting and said that to the Dornaahene.

In a post sighted by Ghpage on social media, one Mandela said that Cheddar will not get an opportunity to meet Otumfour again, unless on the television.

According to the post, even though Cheddar met with Dormaahene to canvass for votes, that would be the greatest mistake he has ever made as they have vowed to vote against the business tycoon turned politician.