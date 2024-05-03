type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentCheddar would be the President of Ghana but not now - Ajagurajah
Entertainment

Cheddar would be the President of Ghana but not now – Ajagurajah

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Cheddar-Ajagurajah-and-Samia-Nkrumah
Cheddar-Ajagurajah-and-Samia-Nkrumah

Earlier this year, the preacher indicated that Cheddar, vying to be elected as President in the upcoming 2024 elections, will lead the country one day.

In his latest interview on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty, Prophet Ajagurajah also known as Chop Bar Sofo revealed that he still stands by his words since what he is saying is true.

According to him, Cheddar will lose the elections this year but he will be President of Ghana one day, which could be in 2028.

He continued that if Cheddar wants to win the elections then he needs to get the daughter of Dr Kwame Nkrumah as his running mate.

In explaining his point, he stated that Cheddar is the reincarnation of Dr Kwame Nkrumah and he is going to be a ruthless President who wouldn’t take any nonsense.

Ajagurah in the interview revealed that he would treat people the same way Kwame Nkrumah was treated if he became the President of Ghana.

Watch the video below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Viaghpage.com

TODAY

Friday, May 3, 2024
Accra
clear sky
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
1.3mph
0 %
Fri
89 °
Sat
88 °
Sun
88 °
Mon
89 °
Tue
89 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe