Popular Ghanaian Preacher Osofo Ajagurajah has once again reiterated his earlier stance that millionaire and businessman turned politician Cheddar would be the President of Ghana.

Earlier this year, the preacher indicated that Cheddar, vying to be elected as President in the upcoming 2024 elections, will lead the country one day.

In his latest interview on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty, Prophet Ajagurajah also known as Chop Bar Sofo revealed that he still stands by his words since what he is saying is true.

According to him, Cheddar will lose the elections this year but he will be President of Ghana one day, which could be in 2028.

He continued that if Cheddar wants to win the elections then he needs to get the daughter of Dr Kwame Nkrumah as his running mate.

In explaining his point, he stated that Cheddar is the reincarnation of Dr Kwame Nkrumah and he is going to be a ruthless President who wouldn’t take any nonsense.

Ajagurah in the interview revealed that he would treat people the same way Kwame Nkrumah was treated if he became the President of Ghana.

Watch the video below: