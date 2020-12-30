type here...
Cheddar spoils himself with two customized Mercedes Maybach ahead of New Year

By Qwame Benedict
Chedder spoils himself with two customized Mercedes Maybach
Freedom Caeser
One of the top rich men in the country Nana Kwame Bediako aka Freedom Jacob Caesar has grabbed for himself an early new year gift by getting two customised Mercedes Maybach.

The successful entrepreneur who has developed hundreds of luxury real estate properties in Ghana alongside a multi-million dollar empire bought the two cars to wrap up the year 2020 in style.

See images below:

Chedder Maybach 1
Chedder Maybach 2

Cheddar is a business mogul and president of the Kwarleyz Group (Wonda World Estates and Petronia City Development).

According to him, he made a million pounds when he was just 21 years old.

Early this year, who revealed that he had changed his legal name from Nana Kwame Bediako to Freedom Jacob Caesar added that he made that money by selling scraps and communication materials.

“By age 21, he had made a million pounds for himself, selling scrap, steel, and telecommunications material while in school at Waltham Forest College,” he said.

