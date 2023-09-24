Cheerful man bags cool five years imprisonment for hypnotizing and ‘knacking’ an 18-yr-old girl

A Court sitting in Kwara North, Nigeria has sentenced a 24-year-old man, Tashiu Aminu Lulu to five years imprisonment for criminal charm, assault, and gross indecency on an 18-year-old girl, Halirat Ismaila.

He reportedly committed the act on September 20, 2023, in Woro Community of Kaiama LGA of the state.

The convict was arrested by the personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, Kaiama Division, based on a complaint from one Halirat Ismaila who accused the suspect of criminal charm, assault and gross indecency.

According to Halirat, “The suspect called her on phone to come over to his house, she allegedly left her house unconsciously and on getting to the suspect’s house, he ordered her to pull off her clothes which she did unconsciously too.

The suspect thereafter took a razor blade and cut some hair from her head, armpit, and private part. He commanded her to do some incantations with a calabash in her hands and thereafter had intercourse with her. She alleged that since then, she has been having terrible dreams.”

The suspect pleaded guilty and was handed a 5-year imprisonment at Okekura correctional service, Ilorin, the state capital while his charm was publicly destroyed and burnt at the court premises.