Chef Eric Malik hints on starting his own Cook-A-Thon very soon, Netizens are not happy – VIDEO

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak’s sous chef, Chef Eric Malik has finally broken his silence in the ongoing cooking marathon (cook-a-thon).

In a video shared on Ghpage TV on instagram, Chef Eric, hinted at plans to also embark on his own cook-a-thon.

“May be the next time, you will see my own coming on,” he said with a smile on his face.

He made this disclosure when he was quizzed in an interview on the sidelines of the cook-a-thon.

Check out the video below