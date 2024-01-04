Chef Faila changes cook-a-thon plan: Targets 200 hours and 3 other records

- Advertisement -

Renowned Ghanaian chef, Failatu Abdul-Razak who is attempting to break a Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon is said to reconsidering her plans as she sets her eyes on 3 others records.

Chef Faila commenced her challenge on Monday, January 1, 2023, to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, which Ireland’s Alan Fisher now holds with 119 hours and 57 minutes of cooking.

Chef Faila attempt to do 200 hours of cooking

New information circulating online has indicated the Tamale-based lady is reconsidering the 120 hours she initially planned.

According to veteran media personality, Gifty Anti, information reaching her suggests that Chef Faila will attempt to cook for 200 hours.

In a post on her Instagram page, Gifty Anti also revealed that Chef Faila is not only attempting the longest hours for cooking record but will also try to break three other records.

3 records Chef Faila is set to break with her Guinness World Record attempt

1. Chef Faila has her eyes on the number of dishes cooked within the period.

2. The number of people fed.