Chef Faila descends on her own people for not supporting her and destroying her career and business (Video)

A lot of Ghanaians have called out Chef Faila for talking unnecessarily after her cook-a-thon attempt that warmed many hearts and brought the nation together.



Recall that just a few days ago, Chef Faila slammed Shatta Wale for not supporting her.



Faila during an interview following the conclusion of her cooking marathon said she was very disappointed in Shatta Wale for failing her.

She said Wale had promised to attend the cook-a-thon but in the end, failed to show up to show her support.

Aside from Shatta Wale, Faila also slammed other top musicians such as Stonebwoy and Samini – her northern brother – for also failing to turn up to support her.

However, she showed love to Kwabena Kwabena who did show up to support her.

The Tamale-based chef held an impressive 10-day cook-a-thon to break the Guinness world record for the longest cooking marathon.

However, unlike the Afua Asantewaa sing-a-thon which was attended by almost every major celebrity in Ghana, the cook-a-thon was shunned by most major celebrities who were not willing to make the trip up North.

In a reshared video that has ignited another conversation piece on the internet, Chef Faila accused her native people of sabotaging her music career and business.

According to Chef Faila in the video, she used to host shows in her hometown during December but she was incapacitated by some elders in her community and hence had to stop.

