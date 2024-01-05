Chef Faila hits 110 hours of cooking as she targets 200 hours to set new cookathon record

- Advertisement -

Chef Faila, who has currently gained the wild gaze of Ghanaians and foodies from around the world in her Guinness World Record breaking attempt passed 110 hours of cooking as she prepares delicious Ghanaian dishes.

The 110-hour mark also means that Chef Faila is more than halfway through her attempt to make sure she holds the world record for the longest cooking marathon.

Chef Faila’s supporters including Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner Teiya, among others could not get enough of her dishes.

With 110 hours plus of cooking under her belt, Chef Faila remains fit and resolute to go beyond the current world record of 119 hours.

?Each day, more of her fans trooped to the Modern City Hotel to support her.