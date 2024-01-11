Chef Faila reveals reasons why she chose Chef Eric as her assistant at the cookathon

- Advertisement -

Faila Abdul-Razak, who recently unofficially broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time, has opened up about why she chose Chef Eric Malik as her assistant for the challenge.

Chef Faila said that Chef Eric had been a support system for her for a long time, way before she started the cook-a-thon.

She revealed that she trusted Chef Eric to be her right-hand man during the record attempt, as he was a supportive and compassionate individual.

She mentioned that if she had chosen anyone else aside from Eric, she would not have succeeded.

Chef Eric Malik, who accompanied Chef Faila throughout the 227 hours and 10 seconds of non-stop cooking said that he was honoured and humbled to be part of the historic feat.

Chef Eric has received praise from fans on social media for standing through thick and thin with Chef Faila during her audacious attempt to set the world record for the longest cooking time. Many have hailed him as a hero and a role model.