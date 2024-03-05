type here...
Chef Faila to Represent Ghana At Horticultural EXPO In QATAR

By Razak GHPAGE
Good news has knocked at the door of the Guinness World Record Cook-a-thon attemptee, Chef Faila.

Even though the Guinness World Record has disqualified the Ghanaian chef’s attempt, the Ghana Tourism Authority has invited her to represent Ghana at the Horticultural Expo in QATAR.

Chef Faila is said to collaborate with a resident caterer to showcase the rich flavors and cultural diversity of Ghana through its traditional dishes

The event which is scheduled to take place between the 6th and 12th of March will have Chef Faila presenting Ghanaian delicacies and authentic Ghanaian drinks like millet drink, cocoa drink, and sobolo to international patrons.

Taking to her official Instagram page to announce the good news, Chef Faila posted a picture of herself and captioned it “Participating in the International Horticultural Expo is an incredible opportunity for me to share my passion for Ghanaian cuisine with a global audience”.

