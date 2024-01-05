Chef Faila’s biggest fan, Anass Hamdan gifted iPhone 14 for his massive support at the cookathon

- Advertisement -

Anass Hamdan who went viral after ghpage.com reported about his immerse love for Chef Faila has recently received a generous gift from an anonymous individual who admires his energy.

Throughout the cook-a-thon, pictures of Hamdan have circulated, showcasing his dedication as he stays at the Tamele City Hotel day and night, where the record-breaking event is taking place.

His unparalleled enthusiasm and massive support have garnered admiration from numerous individuals, leading one kind-hearted person to present him with a brand-new iPhone 14.

RELATED STORY: Meet Anass Hamdan: Chef Faila’s biggest fan who has not slept since she started

Anass is reported to have been with Faila since the inception of her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cooking marathon and has planned not to sleep until she makes it to the Guinness World Records.

Excitingly, Hamdan just got admitted to UDS to study a Diploma in Development Education. He finished Northen School of Business in 2019 and served as the dining hall prefect during his school days.