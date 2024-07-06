type here...
I’m very sorry – Chef Smith cries bitterly as he kneels on Live TV to finally beg Ghanaians over fake GWR certificate

By Mr. Tabernacle
His certificate is fake and not from us - GWR exposes and disgraces Chef Smith big time (Screenshot)

Chef Smith, a popular Ghanaian culinary personality, known for his long Cook-A-Thon attempt recently appeared on live television to address a significant controversy surrounding him.

The issue at hand involved a fake certificate from the Guinness World Records (GWR) that he had previously presented. This revelation led to widespread criticism and disappointment among Ghanaians.

In an emotional moment on the show, Chef Smith knelt and cried bitterly as he apologized to the nation. His heartfelt plea aimed to express his regret and sorrow over the incident.

He acknowledged the impact of his actions and how they had let down many people who had supported him throughout his career.

The controversy began when it was discovered that the GWR certificate he showcased was not authentic.

This revelation sparked a wave of backlash, with many questioning his credibility and integrity.

The public outcry was significant, given the respect and admiration he had garnered in the space.

During his televised apology, Chef Smith emphasized that he never intended to deceive anyone. He took full responsibility for not verifying the authenticity of the certificate before presenting it to the public.

The emotional plea on live TV was Chef Smith’s way of seeking forgiveness from Ghanaians.

