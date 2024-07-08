type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsChef Smith slept with his own Niece & people's wives in the...
News

Chef Smith slept with his own Niece & people’s wives in the kitchen – Co-Worker exposes

By Mr. Tabernacle

Chef Smith has plunged into a mess after he faked his Guinness World Record for the longest Cook-A-Thon by an individual.

He has been tagged as a con man with no respect and dignity.

Mr. Smith has sold himself cheap as his deeds have opened the portals for others to ridicule him at the least of chances.

Even though he has come out to apologize to Ghanaians it seems his woes keep on increasing with increasing energy.

In the latest attacks on his personality following the GWR fiasco, a lady who possesses the former co-worker of Chef Smith has dropped in some alarming claims.

According to the lady named Dzibordzi in a self-recorded video, Chef Smith is nothing but a nasty man.

She claims that during her days working with Chef Smith, he slept with a lady he stated was his niece.

Smith had an affair with his ‘niece’ and later graduated to having sex with married women at places that were unthinkable all at the very place she used to work with Smith.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Subscribe to watch new videos

Remember, before Chef Smith’s start of the cook-a-thon, this same lady made a post telling Ghanaians that Chef Smith is not a good person amid unveiling his true nature to the public.

But she was greeted with bash and attacks and today she seemed to have the loudest laugh because her earlier statements about the Chef is making sense.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Monday, July 8, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
3.8mph
100 %
Mon
78 °
Tue
79 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
76 °
Fri
78 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways