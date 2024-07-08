Chef Smith slept with his own Niece & people’s wives in the kitchen – Co-Worker exposes

Chef Smith has plunged into a mess after he faked his Guinness World Record for the longest Cook-A-Thon by an individual.

He has been tagged as a con man with no respect and dignity.

Mr. Smith has sold himself cheap as his deeds have opened the portals for others to ridicule him at the least of chances.

Even though he has come out to apologize to Ghanaians it seems his woes keep on increasing with increasing energy.

In the latest attacks on his personality following the GWR fiasco, a lady who possesses the former co-worker of Chef Smith has dropped in some alarming claims.

According to the lady named Dzibordzi in a self-recorded video, Chef Smith is nothing but a nasty man.

She claims that during her days working with Chef Smith, he slept with a lady he stated was his niece.

Smith had an affair with his ‘niece’ and later graduated to having sex with married women at places that were unthinkable all at the very place she used to work with Smith.

Remember, before Chef Smith’s start of the cook-a-thon, this same lady made a post telling Ghanaians that Chef Smith is not a good person amid unveiling his true nature to the public.

But she was greeted with bash and attacks and today she seemed to have the loudest laugh because her earlier statements about the Chef is making sense.