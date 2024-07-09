Chef Smith used to be a Prophet – More Details drops

In the last few days, Chef Smith has been the talk of the town. This comes after he faked his Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cooking session by an individual.

This move has opened him up to public ridicule and investigation. Many people have delved into his past to expose his true personality following this stunt, which gained him fame and some money to make ends meet.

Several individuals who have had conversations, connections, or have worked with Smith have highlighted only the negative aspects of his past and some of the bad things he has done.

Days ago, a lady came on social media in a video, claiming that during the time they worked together, Chef Smith slept with a woman he introduced as his niece. She also claimed that Chef Smith slept with married women in the kitchen, bathroom, and other places.

The lady in the video vehemently mentioned that Chef Smith is not a good person. Recall that at the start of the cookout that lasted for weeks, she posted about Smith, stating that he was not a good person.

Well, it seems she’s having the loudest laugh now and has been vindicated by her earlier statements.

In the latest exposé, it has been revealed that years ago, Chef Smith paraded himself as a prophet of God. A flyer to this effect has surfaced online, and social media is already buzzing about it.

As seen on the now-viral flyer, Chef Smith is listed as a guest on a program that aired on GTV on February 12th.

Apparently, Chef Smith was then a prophet from Fountaingate Chapel, indicating that he was the prophet and general overseer of the church.

After surfacing on social media, the flyer has garnered massive reactions, with people beginning to question the true nature of Chef Smith. Take a look at the flyer below.