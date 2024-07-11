type here...
Chef Smith’s action shows he is a serial scammer – Sally Mann

By Qwame Benedict
The newest con artist in Ghana Emmanuel Smith aka Chef Smith is still receiving bashing on the internet despite coming out to apologize for his actions.

The newest person to take a swipe at him is radio critic Sally Mann who has revealed that she believes Chef Smith is a serial scammer.

According to her, she has monitored the actions and behaviour of Chef Smith and she thinks he is not a correct or normal human being.

In a video on social media, Sally Mann stated that Chef Smith needs to be referred to a psychologist for tests to be carried out on him to know if he is indeed a sane person.

She further asked that the main sponsors of his cook-a-thon sue him and make him pay every pesewa they spent on him during the period he did the cook-a-thon because he lied to them.

Source:GhPage

