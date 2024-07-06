Chef Smith’s Assistant in the Cook-A-Thon Leticia offers an apology for her involvement in the fake GWR record-breaking honor

Following the disappointing turn of events, the assistant chef who was with Chef Smith during the Cook-A-Thon has spoken out.

Leticia Martekie Sankah of Tisha Bites has apologized to Ghanaians over the Chef Smith saga through her Facebook page.

According to Leticia, she was unaware of the fraudulent intentions and believed she was genuinely supporting a friend in a great feat. She also used the opportunity to showcase her culinary skills while supporting someone she trusted.

Unfortunately, her kind intentions were met with fraudulent activities, which have now seemingly tarnished her image as well.

In her post, Chef Leticia stated that she takes full responsibility for her actions that contributed to the situation.

However, she asked that if there are other things she can do to make amends, Ghanaians should let her know.

Her post reads: “To my family, friends, and the public,

I offer my sincerest apologies for my involvement in Chef Smith’s cooking marathon.

I was unaware of the fraudulent intentions and believed I was supporting a friend in a legitimate endeavor. My intention was to showcase my culinary skills and support someone I trusted.

However, I now understand that my actions contributed to the situation. I take full responsibility for my part and assure you that I have learned from this experience.

I regret any harm and disappointment caused to my loved ones and appreciate their support.

If there’s anything specific I can do to make amends, please let me know.”

See screenshot below: