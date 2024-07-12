type here...
Chef Smith’s fraudulent GWR cook-a-thon and certificate make it to a foreign TV station

By Qwame Benedict
The case of Chef Smith’s fraudulent Cook-a-thon and other matters arising have made it to an international TV station.

Emmanuel Smith aka Chef Smith was dragged on social media last week after his press conference announcing that he has been declared the official GWR title holder which turned out to be a scam.

Now the issue has been taken over by an international media house who discussed it on one of the channel’s flagship shows bringing shame to the country.

Watch the video below:

Chef Smith has already rendered an apology to Ghanaians but people are not having it with the majority calling for his arrest and prosecution.

The police are yet to officially comment on his matter.

Source:GhPage

