Chelsea may not play Premier League and Champions League football again; this is why

The UK government has sanctioned Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich as part of its response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He is one of seven oligarchs who have been sanctioned with new measures including asset freezes and travel bans.

Igor Sechin and Oleg Deripaska, both billionaires and Vladimir Putin’s cronies, are also on the list.

“There can be no safe havens” for individuals who supported the invasion, Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated.

“Today’s sanctions are the latest step in the UK’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people. We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign allies,” Mr Johnson said.

Mr Abramovich, who stated he made the “tough decision” to sell Chelsea FC earlier this month, has put pressure on the government to penalise him.

The 55-year-old Abramovich is accused of having close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which he denies.

According to the authorities, Mr Abramovich, who has a net worth of £9.4 billion, is “one of the few oligarchs from the 1990s to maintain importance under Putin.