Chelsea put up for sale as Roman Abramovich considers totally exiting the UK economy

Chelsea’s boss who is a Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has reportedly put Chelsa up for sale following the growing sanctioning of Russian owned businesses by the US and UK.

According to reports, Roman Abramovich is selling Chelsea at a whopping £4billion and interested persons have already started to contact him.

Prior to this, Roman Abramovich is said to have turned down 2.2 billion euros last week from a popular English businessman whose name and identity has been kept from the public domain.

Some of the names of the interested buyers of Chelsea that have popped up include Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss.

It can be recalled that last week, the 55-year-old dropped an official statement to distance himself from the Chelsea Football Club. In his statement, he revealed that he has handed the team to his “trustees”.