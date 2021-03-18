Chelsea beat Atletico Madrid to reach last 8 of UCL for the 1st time in 7 years

- Advertisement -

Chelsea football club comprehensively beat Atletico Madrid by 2-0 at the stamford bridge making them book a place in the quarter finals of the 2021 Uefa Champions league.

Morrocan international Hakim Ziyech opened the score of the game at the hour mark after Kae Havert chipped in a beautiful pass from a through ball by Timo Werner.

Emerson Palmieri sealed the victory for the london based football club at dying embers of the game with a spectacular strike.

Chelsea beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 in spain fortnight ago qualifying them on 3-0 goals aggregate.

Chelsea’s qualification to the last 8 of this year champions league becomes their 1st in the last seven. The last time the blues reached the quarter final stage of the competition was in the 2014-15 season.

Chelsea qualified along with Bayern Munich (Germany), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Liverpool (England), Manchester City (England), Paris Saint-Germain (France), Porto (Portugal) and Real Madrid (Spain).

The draw of the quarter finalists clubs will be held on Friday, 19th March 2020.