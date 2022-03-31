type here...
Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi to play for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup

By Albert
GOAL.com can confirm that Callum Hudson-Odoi is considering transferring his international allegiance from England to Ghana.

Ghana qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after defeating Nigeria in two legs on March 29.

The 21-year-old hasn’t played for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions in over two years and has turned down recent call-ups to Lee Carsley’s Under-21s team.

Hudson-Odoi is still free to swap countries despite having represented England and earning all three caps in competitive matches.

This follows a FIFA rule change in September 2020 that permitted players with no more than three caps to switch if they earned those appearances before turning 21.

Despite being born in London, Hudson-Odoi has dual nationality thanks to his father, Bismark, who played football for Hearts of Oak in Ghana.

Hudson-Odoi has visited Ghana on vacation in recent years and was seen there in January 2022 and last summer.

He’s considered switching, and when asked about it, he said, “At the end of the day, we will wait till that time comes.”

Hudson-Odoi was asked to see President Nana Akufo-Addo and is said to have spoken with the Ghanaian Football Association.

