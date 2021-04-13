You chew human meat – Nana Agradaa spits venom on Rev Obofour (Video)

Indeed the battle line is drawn. Nana Agradaa is not losing guard at all as she has fired back at Rev. Obofour, spitting venom on his face and tagging him as one who eats humans.

Nana Agradaa seems not to be perturbed by Obofour’s warning he sent out to her via a video a day ago hence replying to him, this time going more ‘dirty’.

READ ALSO: The battle line is drawn-Rev Obofour bares teeth at Nana Agradaa

This is the video of Rev Obofour that got incurred the wrath of Agradaa;

The famous fetish priestess in her reply video dared the General Overseer of the Anointed Palace Chapel to boldly mention her name again if he got the balls and feel the heat that comes with it.

“If truly you have the balls, come and mention my name Agradaa, you’ll feel the heat and show you where power lies…” Nana Agradaa stated.

Controversial Nana Agradaa said Obofour likening himself to her husband is way below the standard because her pastor husband doesn’t chew human meat like Obofour assertedly does.

“..yes I can’t compare my husband to you because you’re not his class, You know why? because you chew human meat and he doesn’t..”

Watch the video below; Nana Agradaa said a lot of things in there. The insults dierr asem o;

The conflict between Rev Obofour and fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa from personal observations has just begun and not ending anytime soon.