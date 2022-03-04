type here...
Security personnel sacked for dancing on duty

By Qwame Benedict
Security personnel sacked for dancing on duty
Chicken republic security
Two security men have lost their jobs after they were captured in a video dancing while on duty.

In a viral video that has surfaced online, the two security guards stationed at one of the branches of Chicken Republic in the country were seen dancing.

The two were seen full of joy while showing off their dancing skills while still standing guard at the entrance.

Watch the video below:

According to new development, the management of the popular eatery has laid off the two security men who were captured in the video dancing.

This was revealed by some netizens who couldn’t understand why the two would be laid off just because they decided to be happy while on duty.

Check out their posts below:

Chicken Republic post
Chicken republic 2

    Source:Ghpage

