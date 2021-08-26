Chief Imam contributes GH¢50,000 towards the construction of National Cathedral

- Advertisement -

Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam has reportedly donated GHC50,000 in support of the construction of the controversial National Cathedral.

The Chief Imam made the donation Thursday when the board of trustees for the National Cathedral project paid a courtesy call on him at his office.

The government has launched a platform to encourage Ghanaians to contribute to the construction of the Cathedral.

Meanwhile, the secretary of the board of trustees Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng says the Cathedral is a strategic project to change the face of tourism in Ghana.

According to the Prophet, the cathedral will be one of the iconic structures in the world which will have the second-largest bible museum, a biblical garden and a biblical restaurant to serve all the food found in the bible.

“The structure will have other iconic features like the state of the art Bible museum, which will be the second-largest in the world, a biblical garden with every fruit in the bible grown there, and we will have a biblical restaurant to serve all the foods heard from the bible.

He added that “There will be a broken part of the wailing wall from Israel in the Garden where people from all over the world can come to pray. This is a strategic project to change the dynamics of Tourism in Ghana.”

Commenting on the GH¢100 monthly support for the building of the cathedral, he said “People are donating towards the building of the cathedral and the project is seriously going on. We have the best people working on it. People donating will have their names engrave on walls to identify their contributions”.

He stated that the cathedral which will be commissioned on March 6, 2024, will also have a feature to house the Dead Scrolls, which will attract more religious tourists from Australia, India and other parts of the world to Ghana.