Chief jailed for chopping $150K meant for his community's development
Chief jailed for chopping $150K meant for his community’s development

By Armani Brooklyn
The chief of Banka, a farming community in the Asante Akyem District of the Ashanti Region, has been sentenced to a jail term for three months, and fined for stealing community funds amounting to $150,000.

The 65-year-old chief, Osabarima Twiampomah III, was convicted by the Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Comfort K. Tasiame, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

Following a thorough investigation that revealed his involvement in financial misconduct.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the chief had embezzled $150,000 provided by the gold mining company Gulf Coast Resources Company Ltd. as part of their corporate social responsibility obligations.

Osabarima Twiampomah III was sentenced to serve three months in prison and fined 2,000 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢24,000.

During the sentencing, Justice Tasiame stated that if the convict fails to pay the fine, he will serve a five-year prison term.

Reports indicated that the chief had seized the funds and denied his community the needed development.

Initially, Osabarima Twiampomah III denied receiving the $150,000 cheque earmarked for a ten-year development plan.

However, he later confessed to Chief Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin of Akyem Abuakwa in November 2021 that he had indeed received the funds.

Despite pleading not guilty, the prosecution, led by State Attorney Watkins Adamah, presented three witnesses who testified against him.

