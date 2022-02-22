Chief of Staff gave me GHC120k to deposit in Adwoa Safo’s account – Ken Agyapong

- Advertisement -

Following her demands on the party, outspoken legislator Kennedy Agyapong claims Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare gave him GHC120,000 to deposit in the bank account of Dome-Kwabenya MP Adwoa Safo.

“I’ve promised myself that I won’t offend her as I would today. Chief of Staff Adwoa Safo phoned me, I got there, and she said, “This is what she’s saying, I swear [on] my mother’s grave,” and the Chief of Staff gave me GHC120,000 to deposit in Adwoa Safo’s bank account.”

“You may ask her PA, I put the money there, I deposited it in her fidelity bank account.” I put the money in there. We’re now at odds because of how she’s acting,” he told Asaase Radio on Tuesday.

Mr. Agyapong accused the Gender Minister last week of holding the ruling party hostage.

“Adwoa Safo is holding the NPP’s entire leadership hostage. I’m telling you the truth. I won’t hide it because I have two children with her, so I won’t say anything if she does something bad. What’s going on in NPP is quite irritating. Last Thursday, he declared on his radio station, Oman FM, that “we have indulged some people to the point where they have become tin gods.”

The allegations follow a similar one made by another House member, Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi, who accused the Dome Kwabenya MP of impending government work.

Watch The Video Below: