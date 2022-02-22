type here...
GhPageNewsChief of Staff gave me GHC120k to deposit in Adwoa Safo’s account...
News

Chief of Staff gave me GHC120k to deposit in Adwoa Safo’s account – Ken Agyapong

By Albert
Chief of Staff gave me GHC120k to deposit in Adwoa Safo’s account – Ken Agyapong
- Advertisement -

Following her demands on the party, outspoken legislator Kennedy Agyapong claims Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare gave him GHC120,000 to deposit in the bank account of Dome-Kwabenya MP Adwoa Safo.

“I’ve promised myself that I won’t offend her as I would today. Chief of Staff Adwoa Safo phoned me, I got there, and she said, “This is what she’s saying, I swear [on] my mother’s grave,” and the Chief of Staff gave me GHC120,000 to deposit in Adwoa Safo’s bank account.”

“You may ask her PA, I put the money there, I deposited it in her fidelity bank account.” I put the money in there. We’re now at odds because of how she’s acting,” he told Asaase Radio on Tuesday.

Mr. Agyapong accused the Gender Minister last week of holding the ruling party hostage.

“Adwoa Safo is holding the NPP’s entire leadership hostage. I’m telling you the truth. I won’t hide it because I have two children with her, so I won’t say anything if she does something bad. What’s going on in NPP is quite irritating. Last Thursday, he declared on his radio station, Oman FM, that “we have indulged some people to the point where they have become tin gods.”

The allegations follow a similar one made by another House member, Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi, who accused the Dome Kwabenya MP of impending government work.

Watch The Video Below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, February 22, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    83.3 ° F
    83.3 °
    83.3 °
    75 %
    3.7mph
    25 %
    Tue
    83 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News