- Advertisement -

The ‘Alliance for Footsoldiers Advocacy” (AFFA),’ an associate organization of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has chastised the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, for a recent cash payment to Ghanaian comedienne Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, better known as Afia Schwarzenegger.

The Alliance said in a statement on March 15 that it is outraged by the Chief of Staff’s gift of GHS50,000 to Afia Schwarzenegger to help with her father’s burial.

Despite sympathizing with the grieving family, the group claims that the Chief of Staff’s gesture contradicts the grassroots efforts of the party, which helped the NPP win the 2016 general election.

Afia Schwarzenegger, they believe, is a “opportunistic fellow” who does not deserve the gesture made to her.

“We say this because Afia Schwarzenegger contributed nothing to the NPP’s success or victory in the 2016 general elections. Rather, and as a matter of fact, she used her platforms to make a mockery of the then opposition leader, candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, prior to the 2016 elections.

It’s no surprise, then, that once the NPP is in power, the Chief of Staff and top government officials will forget about the agony she caused the party and lavishly reward her, much to the chagrin of party members whose toil and sacrifices gave birth to the fruits of government.

The period of rewarding opportunistic media personalities posing as political influencers at the expense of diligent party footsoldiers must come to an end, according to AFFA.

“Monkeys” cannot work in the trenches for “baboons” to come and chop”, portions of the statement read.

As a result, the group urged government officials to “avoid activities that demoralize the spirit of diligent party members in our efforts to “break the eight.”

Background:

Afia Schwarzenegger, a radio and television star, disclosed on Instagram over the weekend that her late father’s Chief of Staff, Frema Opare, was essential in the preparation of his death rites.

According to her, the Chief of Staff gave her and her family $50,000 to cover both the burial and the transfer of her father’s coffin to Ghana.

Afia stated in a video that even after the donation, Frema Opare wanted her to inform her of any further costs the family was facing so she could assist.