Chief of Staff denies giving Afia Schwarzenegger money

The anger from some Ghanaians has forced the Chief of Staff to come out and state emphatically that she never gave out money to Afia Schwarzenegger for her dad’s burial.

It would be remembered that the controversial radio and TV personality in a series of videos on her timeline stated that she received an amount of Ghc 50,000 from the Chief of Staff Madam Frema Opare as her donation towards her dad’s funeral.

This angered a lot of people who asked why a huge amount of that sort would be given to Afia Schwar just because she has lost her father with others also asking if that money couldn’t be channelled somewhere else for the benefit of the country.

Afia Schwar got back to attack those people telling them to allow their parents to also die if they needed some of the money.

In a new development, the office of the Chief of Staff has come out to clear the air on the said amount given to the self-acclaimed Queen of comedy.

This was revealed by panellists on Peace FM morning show Kokorokoo hosted by Kwame Sefa Kayi.

Former NDC member Allotey Jacob who was one of the panellists explained that Afia Schwar had to brag about the whole thing and hence choose to use the name of the Chief of Staff.

Some others also believe that indeed the Chief of Staff gave out the said money but is only denying it just to get the public to keep calm.