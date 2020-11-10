type here...
GhPage News Chief threatens to beat Kennedy Agyapong like his child
News

Chief threatens to beat Kennedy Agyapong like his child

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Chief threatens to beat Kennedy Agyapong like his child
Kennedy Agyapong
- Advertisement -

The chief of Assin Akroso has threatened to beat maverick politician and the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon Kennedy Agyapong like his own child.

According to the chief, the NPP loudmouth made some wild allegations against him.

He stated that Hon. Kennedy Agyapong accused him of taking gifts from the former President John Dramani Mahama to the detriment of the community.

It is reported that Hon. Kennedy Agyapong made this wild allegation about the chief during the launch of an NPP campaign at Asene Manso Akroso Constituency.

He said “We have chiefs, who are involved in politics and they have the right to decide which candidate they want and I don’t have a problem with that but if the chief here has a problem with the NPP campaigning here, ask yourselves: does he feed any of you?”

“Is he the one paying for the Free SHS for your children?” – Ken Agyapong asked the crowd.

Kennedy Went on to say, “We are not afraid of anything”, adding: “If you’re a chief, bring development to your people…”

In his view, “anyone who tells you to vote for the NDC doesn’t wish you well…”

“In 2016, Mr Mahama was giving chiefs Land Cruisers and the chief here had one. They shared Land Cruisers but they didn’t win…”

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

But the Chief of the area who got furious over the comment and sent some words to the politician.

“I’m a chief, so, I welcome every party and speak good about them. So, if any party has been here and I welcomed them, it doesn’t mean I’m a member of that party”, he said.

According to him, “since Nana Akufo-Addo won the presidency, have they brought him to visit me before? Since 2012, has Akufo-Addo visited me before?”

“So, if another party has visited me, shouldn’t I welcome them?” Kennedy Agyapong is shallow-minded”, the chief said, asserting: “All he does is to insult women”. I dare that they put us together on one platform and I’ll beat him like my child,” – the Chief stressed

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Accra
few clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
74 %
3.2mph
20 %
Tue
85 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News