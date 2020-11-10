- Advertisement -

The chief of Assin Akroso has threatened to beat maverick politician and the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon Kennedy Agyapong like his own child.

According to the chief, the NPP loudmouth made some wild allegations against him.

He stated that Hon. Kennedy Agyapong accused him of taking gifts from the former President John Dramani Mahama to the detriment of the community.

It is reported that Hon. Kennedy Agyapong made this wild allegation about the chief during the launch of an NPP campaign at Asene Manso Akroso Constituency.

He said “We have chiefs, who are involved in politics and they have the right to decide which candidate they want and I don’t have a problem with that but if the chief here has a problem with the NPP campaigning here, ask yourselves: does he feed any of you?”

“Is he the one paying for the Free SHS for your children?” – Ken Agyapong asked the crowd.

Kennedy Went on to say, “We are not afraid of anything”, adding: “If you’re a chief, bring development to your people…”

In his view, “anyone who tells you to vote for the NDC doesn’t wish you well…”

“In 2016, Mr Mahama was giving chiefs Land Cruisers and the chief here had one. They shared Land Cruisers but they didn’t win…”

But the Chief of the area who got furious over the comment and sent some words to the politician.

“I’m a chief, so, I welcome every party and speak good about them. So, if any party has been here and I welcomed them, it doesn’t mean I’m a member of that party”, he said.

According to him, “since Nana Akufo-Addo won the presidency, have they brought him to visit me before? Since 2012, has Akufo-Addo visited me before?”

“So, if another party has visited me, shouldn’t I welcome them?” Kennedy Agyapong is shallow-minded”, the chief said, asserting: “All he does is to insult women”. I dare that they put us together on one platform and I’ll beat him like my child,” – the Chief stressed