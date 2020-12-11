Children from the Ashanti Region don’t respect because of free SHS – IMANI boss

- Advertisement -

The president of IMANI Ghana Franklin Cudjoe has questioned if the freebies shared ahead of the just-ended election played a role in how disrespectful children in the Ashanti Region have become towards their parents.

According to him, he has picked up information from the region that children of school going age no longer respect their parents because of the free education policy initiated by Nana Akufo Addo and the NPP.

He went on to state that the reason for this new attitude is because they feel its the government that is paying their school fees not their parents and therefore they can disrespect them.

Franklin Cudjoe made this comment on his social media page.

It reads: “Was this election really about freebies, because word on the street in Ashanti region is that some parents have complained about their wards disrespecting them because government now pay their fees. Really?”

