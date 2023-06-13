type here...
News

Children of the GH Chief who shot himself and his wife speaks

By Armani Brooklyn
The children of Chizzy and Yaa Gyamfuau have spoken for the first time following the tragic incident.

Recall that when the story about Chizzy shooting Yaa Gyamfuaa in her head and later shooting himself to death surfaced online, it was reported that they had 4 kids together.

Well, it’s true that really share 4 kids together and the mourning children have spoken for the first time.

The kids have confirmed that their father shot their mother in her sleep and later shot himself to death around 10:36 pm on 6th June 2023.

Jeremy Banahene, who is the eldest child among the 4 kids and currently 24 years old has set up a GoFund Me account to raise 20,000 USD.

The sole purpose of the GoFund Me account is to aid in the payment of their mother’s medical expenses, food and others.

A part of the proceeds from the GoFund Me account will also be used to cater for his two minor siblings named Clinton (16) and Kayden (7).

    Source:GHpage

