A Chinese man has been arrested by the Nigerian Police Force for butchering a lady to death for refusing to accept his love proposal.

According to a report on social media, the incident occurred on Friday night at Kabuga quarters (Dorayi Babba), Gwale local government area of Kano State.

Confirming the incident, Kano Command Police Spokesman, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the suspect, Geng, 47, committed the crime after scaling the fence of the building to gain access to the house where he butchered the deceased to death.

The suspect alleged that the deceased who was his girlfriend deceived him after promising to marry him while he has spent a lot of money on her.

According to the suspect, he was sad as a result of being deceived by his late girlfriend which led to the act he committed at the residence of the deceased.

Angry Social media are currently demanding justice for the lady whose name has been given as Ummukulsum for suffering such excruciating death.

