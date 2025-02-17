A group of Chinese men who got involved in an accident in Tema decided to smoke at the accident scene instead of visiting the hospital for treatment.

This was disclosed by 2Hype CEO Showboy who happened to be at the scene of the accident when it happened.

The video shared showed the pick-up car of the Chinese men in a ditch. One Chinese man was seen sitting on the ground at the accident scene with one person checking up on him to see if he was okay.

Showboy who was on his way home after a performance in Legon upon witnessing the accident tried to organise a car for them to go to the hospital but they turned down the offer.

One of them brought out a pack of cigarettes in his pocket to smoke while Showboy and the other people at the scene were pleading with them to go to the hospital.

Watch the video below:

It was disclosed that after smoking they then decided to visit the hospital for check up.