GhPageNigeria NewsChinese man tells why he butchered beautiful lady to death
Nigeria News

Chinese man tells why he butchered beautiful lady to death

By Albert
The refusal of the lady to marry him was the primary reason the Chinese man ended the life of the young lady.
According to him, he had spent so much on the lady and was with the hope that he would get the chance to marry her.

According to him, he had spent so much on the lady and was with the hope that he would get the chance to marry her.

When things did not go as the two had agreed, the Chinese man said he decided to pay her back by murdering her.

The motive behind Geng Quangrong, a 47-year-old Chinese man, killing his 23-year-old girlfriend in Kano state, has been made public.

Earlier: Chinese man butchers lady to death

Geng had admitted to stabbing Ummu Kulthum, his girlfriend, in Kabuga Quarters, Dorayi Babba, Kano State.

The suspect, who on Friday, September 16, committed the horrific act on his 23-year-old girlfriend in her home, claimed he did it because she deceived him.

The command’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, stated that the suspect committed the murder after climbing the fence of the dead person’s home to obtain entrance, where he repeatedly stabbed her until she passed away.

Geng claimed that despite his spending a lot of money on Ummu, she broke her pledge to marry him.

