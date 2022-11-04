Amidst the mourning of Ifeanyi, ace Nigerian investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo has made matters worse with her latest utterances about Chioma.

Speaking in a needless video, Kemi Olunloyo wildly alleged that Chioma aborted 3 girls before finally conceiving Ifeanyi because she wanted to give Davido a boy for the reason that he will inherit a larger part of the musician’s wealth when he’s no more.

According to Kemi, it’s karma which is dealing with Chioma for claiming three innocent lives through abortion.

Kemi claimed to have spoken to Davido’s 4th baby mama, London-based make-up artist Larissa, who is the mother of the singer’s second son, Dawson.

She claimed that Chioma was apparently determined to have a son for Davido because he was the father of two girls during that period and hadn’t accepted her son as his biological son yet.

Kemi claims Larissa told her that each time Chioma became pregnant and discovered the baby was a girl, she aborted it.

This video has caused massive rage on the internet because a lot of social media users strongly believe Kemi wants Davido to divorce Chioma reason she’s spewing such terrible lies about her at this inappropriate time.

Meanwhile, both Davido and Chioma are yet to officially react to the death of tier beloved son Ifeanyi who drowned to death in the family’s swimming pool three days ago.