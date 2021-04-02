- Advertisement -

A couple of days ago, the news went viral serving rounds on social media about popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s infidelity after photos of him kissing with a model, Mya Yafaii said to be his new girlfriend, in the United States, made its way to the internet.

The infidelity coupled with its controversies has caused Davido’s fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland to delete all photos of herself and Davido on Instagram amidst breakup rumours.

Checks by GHPage.com on Chioma’s instagram account revealed that the mother of Davido’s first son, Chioma has cleared all photos of Davido and herself from her IG page.

Chioma who has been shading Davido on IG with her coded messages left only pictures of Davido and their son, Ifeanyi on her page.

Chioma deletes all Davido photos from her Instagram account pic.twitter.com/feUK6UeXbu — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) April 2, 2021

This action has however confirmed the rumor that Davido and Chioma are no longer an item.

The scandalous photos of Davido’s new girlfriend, Mya Yafai broke the internet. The American model, Mya, who also happens to be the Ex-girlfriend of American rapper Young M.A, was dragged for wrecking the Assurance Ship.

It eventually pushed her to deactivate her Instagram account.

The controversy caused Davido and his fiancée and his supposed new girlfriend to become a trending topic on social media and up until this moment, the whole situation has got tongues wagging.

Quite a number of people had things to say to both the singer and Chioma, as while some were not surprised with Davido’s action as having more than one baby mama and being linked with a handful of women over time, can only mean he’s bound to do what he did.

Others churned their energy on Chioma, as they lashed out at her for getting pregnant without getting married first.