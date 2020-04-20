The girlfriend and baby mama of Nigerian super Davido, Chioma Avril Rowland has finally tested negative to coronavirus.

It would be recalled the singer had announced that his wife-to-be, Chioma, had tested positive for coronavirus.

The singer noted that though she was positive, he and his son, Ifeanyi, tested negative.

The singer made the announcement in a series of tweets on the popular micro-blogging platform.

He explained that he recently got back from the United States and his wife-to-be came back from the United Kingdom with their son, Ifeanyi.

Thanks be to God, the musician is now back with excitement as he reveals that Chioma has now tested negative after weeks in isolation.

Taking to his social media page, Davido shared the good news with his fans and followers.

He wrote: “Glory be to God. Chioma has now tested negative twice for Covid19. Thank you all for prayers. We love you.”

See screenshot below: