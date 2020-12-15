type here...
Chioma has an evil spirit – Davido’s lawyer reveals

By Qwame Benedict
The lawyer of Nigerian superstar Davido identified Prince Bobo has stated that the the baby mama of his client is possessed with an evil spirit.

This was after the lawyer posted a photo of himself and Davido on social media with the caption “Tis indeed the season. Though it doesn’t feel like it. We’ll do our best despite all things to be jolly. I pray you have a blessed Sunday and week ahead.”

Chioma who came across the post from Lawyer Prince decided to comment on the photo by saying that if he doesn’t post a picture of himself and Davido it means his week would never start.

She commented: “‘If you no post David your week never start’.

Lawyer Prince responded by saying “@thechefchi you evil spirit you have surfaced again !”

See screenshot below:

Prince and Chichi
Prince and Chichi
Prince and Chichi 2
Prince and Chichi 2

