Chioma’s name should be added to the Bible for being the most patient and tolerant woman in the world – Felicia Osei

By Armani Brooklyn
Davido

Media personality Felicia Osei has lauded Davido’s wife, Chioma Rowland, for her remarkable patience and resilience, suggesting her name should be included among the patient women in the Bible.

Speaking on ONUA FM, Felicia highlighted the immense fortitude Chioma has displayed in her relationship with the Nigerian superstar.

Felicia emphasized that Chioma’s ability to wait and endure various challenges is a testament to her extraordinary patience.

Grid of Davido-and-Chioma
Davido-and-Chioma

She believes Chioma’s story is an inspirational example for all women, illustrating the importance of staying committed to their partners through thick and thin.

“Every woman must learn from Chioma,” – Felicia stated.

Felician continued that;


“She has shown us that abandoning the men we have suffered with only opens the door for another woman to reap the rewards of our hard work.”

Yesterday, Afrobeat star Davido wedded his long-time heartthrob Chioma Rowland in a lavish event attended by the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry and other top dignitaries.

