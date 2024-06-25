CHIVIDO24: Touching Moment Davido cried as Chioma’s parents blessed their union -VIDEO

David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is finally marrying his fiancée, Chioma Rowland.

Videos circulating on social media capture the joyous atmosphere. All of Lagos is currently at a standstill as Davido wed his lovely fiancée, Chioma Rowland.

One trending video shows Governor Adeleke of Osun State, Davido’s uncle, posing for photographs with the singer’s billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke.

Information suggests that each guest at the Chivido 2024 wedding will receive a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, worth $1700, or over 2M Naira.

This gift ensures no guest takes poor-quality pictures and highlights a partnership between Davido and Samsung to promote the brand.

Given the distinguished guests invited, the wedding is clearly a gathering of billionaires.

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke are the dignitaries at the ChiviDO2024 wedding.

Olusegun Obasanjo, a respected elder statesman and influential figure in Nigerian politics, was among the first high-profile guests to arrive, adding significant prestige to the event.

Governor Ademola Adeleke, who is also Davido’s uncle, arrived at the wedding venue, bringing a sense of familial pride and political prominence.

Also present is the Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi. The monarch, dressed in white attire and a beaded crown, was seen greeting dignitaries at the wedding venue.

Another video features Davido himself, dressed in traditional Yoruba attire, capturing the essence of his rich cultural heritage.

One of the spectacles of the moment was when Davido broke down and cried like a baby while Chioma’s parents blessed their union.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW