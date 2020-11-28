- Advertisement -

Sensational Ghanaian highlife singer, Bless is ready to drop another banger on 29th November 2020.

Bless has, over a couple of years, treated Ghanaians to dope and viral songs such as Chocho Mucho, Moonlight, and many others.

But he strangely went missing in action for months now. But the young king is finally back!!

His new song is titled “Long Story” and it’s the Christmas banger by all standards.

Artwork for Bless’ new song “Long Story”

It’s unclear who hurt the lover boy, Bless, but he poured his heart out and spoke about how he has suffered in the hands of a person(s) he is yet to name.

It’s a mixture of excitement, pain, and love listening to “Long Story” from Bless.

Watch/Listen to a teaser of the yet to be released song below:

For all Ghanaians wondering what the Christmas banger will be, here it is. The lover boy is now preaching life, and it’s simply dope!!